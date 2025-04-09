Congressman Wied's office calls "The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show" her 'desperation to stay relevant'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Republican Congressman Tony Wied's office is reacting to the debut of The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show, calling the new radio program a "desperation to stay relevant."

In an NBC 26 exclusive, Dr. Lyerly announced her new weekly radio show that will debut this Saturday, and it will air every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. on 98.3 and 96.5 WISS in Oshkosh and Appleton and 97.9 WGBWin Green Bay.

After the exclusive story aired on NBC 26 on April 8, we reached out to Congressman Wied's office to see whether he would be willing to make a guest appearance on The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show.

We did not hear back from Congressman Wied directly, but Wied spokesperson Aidan Strongeen said, "Wisconsin voters soundly rejected Kristen Lyerly’s extreme agenda multiple times and her desperation to stay relevant is sad to watch.”

Wied, a republican, defeated Lyerly, a democrat, last November in the race for Wisconsin's 8th congressional district, totaling 57.3% of the vote.