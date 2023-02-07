Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Condolences pour in from Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement after Milwaukee officer's death

A Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to TMJ4 News. TMJ4 is working to learn more.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 12:03:25-05

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Members of law enforcement and first responders in Northeast Wisconsin are offering condolences to the Milwaukee Police Department after an officer was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.

Multiple departments, from Fond du Lac to Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office issued condolences on their social media pages.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a morning press conference that the incident happened after officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened Monday night on West Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

When chasing the suspect, one of the officers caught up to him, and a struggle ensued. Norman said the suspect used a handgun to shoot an officer. Officers shot back, and the suspect was struck.

Norman said the officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The officer was 37 years old and had four years of service with the department.

The suspect died at the scene of the shooting. MPD said it's unclear whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or if one of the officers' shots killed him.

Milwaukee Police Chief reacts to officer killed

The identity of the officer will be released after the family has been notified. Police said a 'community briefing' overview will be released at a later date with more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!