Community supporting childcare center teacher diagnosed with cancer

HOBART (NBC26) — "Go-getter" and "fighter", two of many ways people describe teacher at Shining Stars Childcare Center, Maggie Zanella.

She was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

Maggie's mother, Dina Prust, is also a teacher at the center. She recounts the roller coaster of events leading up to the diagnosis.

"First it was maybe we have a cold, then it was possibly the flu, then it was oh maybe you have RA, then it all came down to long-haul COVID," Prust said. "She was feeling pretty poorly here at work and she collapsed and she left here by ambulance."

Maggie was later diagnosed with cancer upon further testing.

Now Dina's teaching philosophy of "It takes a village" is now being shown to her and her daughter.

"The way all of the teachers came together, made sure she was taken care and then made sure I was taken care of, that was amazing and that support has not ended," Prust said.

Prust has felt close support from Maggie's friend Paige, who works alongside Dina in the classroom.

"Paige is there to hold me up every single time and she's there for Maggie every single time," Purst said.

Dina's husband, Scott, serves as one of the center's in-house chefs. He hopes Maggie's story will inspire others to support those affected by cancer.

"Hopefully with a little bit of exposure, maybe they'll recognize how many people are really out here sitting in the same boat," Purst said. "Whether it's the cancer or financial part of it."

Supporters for Maggie traveled to Duck Creek Golf Center Thursday to raise money for her chemotherapy costs during her seven-month long medical leave.

A GoFundMe page for Maggie can be found here.