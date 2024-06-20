Closures to last a few hours after another semi-truck rolls over in the Fox Valley, investigators say

FOX CROSSING — A semi-truck has rolled over on the roundabout of Racine Road to Highway 10 westbound, causing all westbound on and off ramps to close.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, the cleanup is expected to last a few hours.

This is the second semi-truck rollover accident reported today in the Neenah-Menasha area, as another semi-truck rolled over on the Breezewood Lane & I-41 southbound roundabout.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as soon as we get it.