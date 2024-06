NEENAH — Cleanup is underway after a semi tractor/trailer rolled over on the Breezewood Lane & I-41 southbound roundabout in Neenah, according to the City of Neenah Police Department.

The police department said the closure may last for two hours.

The I-41 southbound offramp to Breezewood is closed, and so is Breezewood Lane eastbound, with all traffic diverting onto Bergstrom Road or Gillingham Road.