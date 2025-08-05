Closing day for Miracle League is Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The closing day for the Miracle League of Green Bay is this weekend.

The season will end Aug. 9 with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and games to follow the entire day.

The ceremony and all games will be at Resch Miracle Field in Allouez’ Optimist Park.

There were 213 players on 16 teams this season.

The ceremony this year will have an Olympic theme with all teams carrying their team flag and marching onto the field.

The ceremony will also include the recognition and honoring of the “graduating” Miracle League players. T

his year we will have 12 players graduating.

All teams will play a one inning game during the day following the ceremony.

This will be a day to celebrate the achievements of these players and the completion of our 19th season.

The public is invited to join in the celebration of a truly special day for our players, volunteers and all associated with the Miracle League of Green Bay.

The Miracle League is a non-profit organization that provides an opportunity for children, ages 4 to 19, with mental or physical challenges, to play baseball on a real team, with major league look-alike uniforms, in an organized league, regardless of their capabilities.

The Green Bay program started in 2006 with 65 players on 4 teams on the dirt surface of a softball field at Optimist Park in Allouez.

Each child/player has a buddy.

There are currently more than 300 Miracle League programs throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.