CLINTONVILLE (NBC26) — Floodwaters in Clintonville have mostly receded, but residents are continuing to volunteer to help neighboring communities still dealing with high water.

Trucks are carrying hundreds of sandbags from Clintonville to New London, Shiocton and Fremont.

"We're in a lot better shape," Police Chief Craig Freitag said.

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Clintonville residents pack sandbags for neighboring towns and prepare for weekend weather

"We're not in the clean-up stage yet, we're prepping for what may be coming over the next 24-48 hours," Freitag said.

Preparations include reinforcing parking lots along the Wolf River that deteriorated over the last several days of flooding and ensuring there are enough sandbags for those who need them.

Volunteer Chera Kuettel has been sandbagging for three days.

"Fill them, tie them and stack them so they can be distributed," Kuettel said.

While Clintonville is mostly dry today, Kuettel said they are packing sandbags for communities that need them more.

"These are going to New London," Kuettel said.

Kuettel emphasized the importance of supporting nearby towns.

"If they're your neighboring community they're a part of you and you'll take good care of them, the best you can," Kuettel said.

With more rain expected on Friday, Clintonville is focused on staying ready and protecting other communities.