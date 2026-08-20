Class of 2030 welcomed during move-in day at St. Norbert College

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College welcomed its newest students to campus Thursday as the Class of 2030 moved into dorms and began preparing for the start of the fall semester.

Students and their families spent the day unpacking belongings, meeting classmates and settling into campus life. Volunteers with the college’s “Communio Crew” helped carry boxes, direct traffic and greet incoming students as they arrived.

School leaders say move-in day is about more than getting students into residence halls. It also serves as an introduction to the college’s values of service, leadership and community.

One student said the transition is an adjustment not only for freshmen, but for parents as well.

“I know that when they go home tonight they’re going to be like, ‘It’s really quiet in here,’ but I know they’ll get used to it,” the student said.

The college is also introducing four new career-focused majors this semester as students prepare to begin classes.

Move-in and welcome week activities will continue through the weekend, with the first day of classes scheduled for Monday.