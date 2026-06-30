Civil War statue relocated to Chilton veterans park

CHILTON (NBC 26) — A 19-foot Civil War statue has been moved from the Calumet County Courthouse to Klinker Memorial Park in Chilton.

The memorial was dismantled at its former location before being transported to the park, where it will stand near the Chilton Veterans' Memorial, adding to the city's history of honoring those who served.

Dan Detroye, adjutant of Calumet County VFW Post 3153, led the effort to relocate the statue and said the new location will give the memorial greater visibility.

"This thing is going to be visible from the highway. So, people see it. If they have any kind of interest at all in the history of Chilton, this is a great part of it," Detroye said.

Calumet County's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Miron Construction helped fund the project.

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