Businesses near the Ballpark: Counting down to the Timber Rattlers season

People who work at several businesses near Fox Cities Stadium are looking forward to the start of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season opener is set for Friday in Grand Chute at Fox Cities Stadium

People who work at several businesses near the stadium are looking forward to the baseball season, and fans' impact on business

A sports shop in the Fox Valley opened where it did due to the location's proximity to Fox Cities Stadium and anticipated traffic from fans going to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball games.

"Fans before the game can stop by, and then they see the poster, so they can come in," said Lincoln Derks, who works at Fox Cities Cards.

Opening day for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers is set for Friday.

Down the street at El Agave Mexican Cantina, a manager says home games can be good for business as fans stop by the restaurant after a game.

"Families... come in, a lot of kids, it’s pretty good business for us," said Michael Serron, a manager at El Agave.

Taking a wider view, the Timber Rattlers are an important part of tourism overall in the Fox Cities, according to the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

