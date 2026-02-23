Burger Fest in Seymour scheduled for next fall

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Seymour claims to be the home of the hamburger, and it celebrates that legacy every year.

This year, the yearly celebration might look a little different.

Event organizers announced Burger Fest in Seymour is moving to the Fall in 2026. The event will take place on Saturday, Sep. 19.

Organizers say they are building "something even bigger, more fun, and more community-focused than ever before."

Seymour's "Home of the Hamburger" Committee said "Hamburger Charlie" Nagreen created the burger in 1885 by smashing a meatball between two pieces of bread. The town of 3,500 still celebrates that legacy every year with Burger Fest.