Burger Fest 2024 canceled due to road construction 'complications'

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Home of the Hamburger officials say Burger Fest 2024 has been canceled due to "significant logistical complications" with road construction underway on WIS 54 in and near Seymour. Organizers say it'll be back next year.

The HOTH board of directors says WIS 54 is being reduced from four lanes to three in Seymour, adding a two way left turn lane within the city, increasing the paved shoulder and constructing two new roundabouts at the intersections of WIS 54/WIS 55 (Main Street) and WIS 54/County C/Ivory Street. HOTH says in addition, the French Road bridge will also be closed for repair and detour routes are in place while the construction of the roundabouts and resurfacing work takes place.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the public, event volunteers and road crews, we’ve decided to postpone this year’s event," HOTH Board President Donnie Planert, Jr. said in a news release. “This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we deemed appropriate for everyone’s safety given the large influx of visitors/traffic to our community during the event.”

The HOTH board says Burger Fest will return to Seymour for its 35th anniversary in 2025. Updates for next year's celebration can be found on the HOTH website HERE. Updates will also be posted on the HOTH's Facebook [facebook.com], Instagram [instagram.com] and Twitter/X [twitter.com] pages.