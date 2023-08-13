Burger Fest 2023: Tasty tradition continues in Seymour

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Seymour claims to be the home of the hamburger, and it celebrates that legacy every year.

Burger Fest returned for its 34th year, with festivities including a parade, kid's run, and plenty of Wisconsin-raised beef.

The event raises money for scholarships and community events in Seymour. The parade, which lasted for more than an hour, kick-started a weekend that includes hot air balloons and a communal 200-pound hamburger. The parade featured the Pulaski and Seymour High School marching band, as well as local scout troops, law enforcement agencies and first responders.

Mike Willis said he lost the traditional burger eating contest to his friend Blaze last year, but appreciates the tradition of the festival nonetheless.

"I'm kinda happy we have this every year," Willis said. "It brings good revenue to the town and brings a lot of people who don't really know where Seymour is, brings 'em out."

Arianna Willis attended the festival for the first time. She enjoyed seeing her cousin perform in the parade, but really looked forward to enjoying lunch.

"It's just so exciting to see a burger parade with people throwing burgers," Willis said. "I just love burgers."

Seymour's "Home of the Hamburger" Committee said "Hamburger Charlie" Nagreen created the burger in 1885 by smashing a meatball between two pieces of bread. The town of 3,500 still celebrates that legacy today, as Nagreen's great-granddaughter was a part of the parade.

"This is small-town USA, and I love it," festival first-timer Karen Schlack said.