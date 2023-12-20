Brown County poised to donate land to veterans in need

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Housing instability and homelessness increases the likelihood of suicide among veterans no matter where they are.

That's why Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin is stepping up to help.

"I do think it needs to be addressed in Brown County," Veterans 1st of Northeast Wisconsin Founder Gail Nohr said.

Gail Nohr and her husband Kim are both passionate to start building more than 20 tiny homes with a community center for veterans on Green Bay's east side.

"To be able to provide this resource to people in need is like my life's goal. I have been working with veterans my whole life, and to be able to give this to veterans is what I was put here for," Nohr said.

However, the Brown County Board of Supervisors needs to vote whether to donate three and a half acres of land for the project at 2900 St. Anthony Street.

"I can't even put it into words. I'm just so excited how this is going, and just this first step in getting the property means so much to us," Gail Nohr said.

Board Chairman Patrick Buckley said the decision needs two-thirds support, and he's expecting an approval during Wednesday night's meeting.

"I can't wait to see this come to fruition for these folks and for the vets in this area. When the ribbon-cutting happens in about 7-8 months from now or 9 months from now, I'd love to be there to be a part of it," Buckley said.

Gail and Kim Nohr said at least 1,000 Brown County veterans need affordable housing, and more than 80 veterans are currently homeless.

"One is too many," Gail Nohr said.

The Nohrs say after the board's expected approval, they hope to break ground on the project in the Spring of 2024, and they're also planning to offer at least 20 different services once the project is finished. That includes everything from help finding jobs to equine therapy.

"This is my purpose in life. I just need to offer this service to veterans who are in need, because they've given so much to us, to our country, and they deserve the best. They deserve some dignified place to live with the services we're going to provide," Nohr said.

MacLeod Hageman & Eric O'Neil

A vote will be taking place later Wednesday at 6 p.m. on whether to donate the land for the project.

Your Green Bay Neighborhood Reporter Andrew Amouzou is following this story, and he'll have more details later Wednesday night.