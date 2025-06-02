'Brown County K-9s are not for sale': Sheriff responds to calls for dog to retire

BELLEVUE — Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says a K-9 will remain with the office despite calls for his former handler to keep the dog, calling reports that the dog is sick and in pain 'misinformation.'

Delain wrote in a press release Monday that command staff picked up the K-9, named Dorian, from the handler's home Friday.

"While the bond between a handler and their canine partner is strong, it’s important to understand that these are working dogs and are resources of the Brown County Sheriff's Office – and you, the taxpayers," Sheriff Delain wrote, in part. "They are not personally owned by the handlers."

A petition surfaced May 28, saying Dorian should be able to stay with its handler of four years. In a Facebook post from the sheriff's office in 2021, Dorian's handler was identified as Deputy Beau Berger.

"It's crucial that K-9 officers, like Dorian, are given the opportunity to retire within the comforting environment of the only family they've ever known," the petition reads.

The petition states that "several individuals and one non-profit" are offering to buy Dorian from the Sheriff's Office for $20,000, to keep Dorian with Berger.

"The purchase amount would cover all of the costs for buying and training a new, young K-9 for the Sheriff's Office to replace Dorian," it reads.

The Sheriff says that's not how it works.

"This is not as simple as accepting money to purchase another K-9. The acquisition of a police K-9 involves an extensive selection process and training that takes months to complete to secure all the proper certifications," Delain wrote. "[...] Brown County K-9s are not for sale, will not be part of a new employment deal, and will always receive the best care and treatment from unbiased professionals."

The petition says Dorian, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, would suffer from stress and anxiety if forced to live apart from Berger.

"Even with this offer extended, the Sheriff's Office decided to not let Dorian retire, even though he is currently suffering from some medical condition(s)," it reads.

The Sheriff refuted the claims about Dorian's health, citing a medical examination Friday.

"Recent public misinformation and inaccurate media reports have suggested that our K-9 Dorian has a 'serious medical condition', is 'sick and in pain', should be retired, and a new K-9 should be purchased by Brown County," Delain wrote. "Unfortunately, this suggestion is based on false information provided to the public."

Delain also says the handler (whom he does not mention by name), is currently on a "federally protected leave of absence" and accepted a position with another agency.

Deputy Berger declined to comment, telling NBC 26 he is still employed with the Sheriff's Office.

NBC 26 will continue following this story as it develops.