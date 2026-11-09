Brown County closing in on new Neville Public Museum director

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County leaders are one step closer to selecting the next leader of the Neville Public Museum.

Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt told NBC 26 on Monday that the county is moving forward in the process of hiring a replacement for former museum director Beth Kowalski.

Flynt said he expects a final decision to be made within the next month.

The search will determine who takes over leadership of the Neville Public Museum following Kowalski’s departure.

The museum, located in downtown Green Bay, serves as Brown County’s public museum and features exhibits focused on the history, science and culture of Northeast Wisconsin.

NBC 26 will continue to follow the hiring process and provide an update when Brown County announces its selection.