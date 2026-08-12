Brillion man accused of killing father remains incompetent to stand trial

A Brillion man accused of killing his father in January remains incompetent to stand trial, though a Calumet County judge has repeatedly ruled he is likely to regain competency through treatment.

Kenneth Nelson, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his 66-year-old father at the family’s home in the Town of Brillion.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responding to a 911 call on Jan. 21 found the victim dead inside the home with catastrophic facial injuries allegedly caused by blunt-force trauma.

Investigators said a broken stoneware jug and a vacuum cleaner appeared to have been used in the attack. Nelson allegedly told deputies he acted in self-defense after being choked during a confrontation with his father.

Court records show Nelson has a documented history of schizophrenia dating back to 2009. During police interviews, investigators said Nelson made numerous delusional statements involving “numeric identities,” satellites, and conspiracies while admitting he “had to do self-defense to live.”

At hearings throughout this year, prosecutors sought involuntary medication orders to restore Nelson’s competency so the homicide case could move forward. Defense attorneys challenged those requests and the competency findings, but Judge Carey Reed ruled in July and August that the state met its burden and that involuntary medication was medically appropriate.

At a review hearing on Wednesday, the court considered a new competency report stating Nelson remained incompetent but was still likely to regain competency during the remainder of his commitment period.

Nelson contested the findings, and his defense attorney requested a hearing on the matter. The court ruled there had been sufficient progress and ordered the commitment to continue, with another review hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.