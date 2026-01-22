Suspect arrested in Brillion murder

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old man is in jail tonight facing first degree intentional homicide charges.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in the W20000 block of County Trunk Highway HR in the Town of Brillion around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival deputies say they found the body of a 66-year-old man inside the home who they believe died of blunt force trauma to the head.

A 40-year-old family member was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Officials say all names are being withheld pending notification of family.

