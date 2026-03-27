Bond set for Wild Rose murder suspect

WILD ROSE (NBC 26) — The man accused of killing his grandmother and fleeing to Utah returned to Wisconsin Friday, and court records show a judge set his bond at $2 million.

Randy Jenks, 36, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death March 8. He was taken into custody later that day in Ogden, Utah.

On Friday, Jenks was brought back to Waushara County, where a judge set his cash bond at $2 million. He is also prohibited from possessing weapons and must maintain sobriety.

According to a criminal complaint, Jenks told a witness he stabbed the victim before heading to Utah: “I stabbed grandma in the living room, on the floor.”

Jenks is due back in court April 9.