Wild Rose man accused of killing woman, fleeing to Utah

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Wild Rose man is facing a homicide charge after a woman was found dead in her home, court records show.

Randy Jenks, 36, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody in Ogden City, Utah. A warrant for his arrest in Wisconsin is still out.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Town of Mount Morris for a welfare check on Sunday night. According to deputies, a woman was found dead inside the home on Strawberry Circle.

According to a criminal complaint, Jenkis stated to a witness he stabbed the victim and had taken off to Utah, "I stabbed grandma in the living room, on the floor," the defendant allegedly stated.

The victim was a 75-year-old woman, who lived with Jenks, according to the complaint.