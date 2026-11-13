Bond lowered again for man found living with human remains

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac Judge has agreed to lower the bond in the case of a man found living with human remains in his home.

Court records show Benjamin Larson’s bond was lowered to $20,000 Thursday during a scheduling conference. His bond had previously been lowered from $250,000 to $150,000 in late September.

Additional terms of release include Larson needing to surrender his passport, not leaving the state without the court’s approval, not possessing human or animal remains, not possessing any firearms or knives, and complying with GPS monitoring.

Larson was charged in Fond du Lac County on Sept. 2 with three counts of receiving stolen property valued at $2,500 to $5,000, one count of felony bail jumping and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. The charges followed a search of Larson's home during a Dane County stalking case.

Larson is due back in court for his Fond du Lac County charges on Dec. 15. He also has a status conference scheduled for Nov. 18 in Dane County, where he is facing separate charges for stalking.