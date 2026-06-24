Boil water advisory issued for part of Brown County

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — Residents in part of the Town of Scott are being told to boil their water after a loss of pressure in the municipal water system.

The precautionary boil water advisory applies to residents south of Van Lanen Road who are served by municipal water.

According to the Town of Scott, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified on Wednesday after a loss of water pressure in the system. Officials say a loss of pressure can introduce bacterial contaminants, including coliform bacteria and E. coli, into the water supply.

The water valve is operational, and water system pressure has been restored. However, officials say the water quality is unknown until testing is complete.

Residents may notice air coming from faucets or cloudy water as service returns.

As a precaution, residents should continue to use bottled water or boil water for one minute and allow it to cool before drinking it until testing confirms the water is safe.

Officials say the water may be used for washing and flushing when service returns, but not for drinking.

The DNR requires the Town of Scott to collect four water samples following a loss of water pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until testing verifies that no bacteria are present.

Town officials say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will notify residents when the water has been tested and confirmed safe.

Stay with NBC 26 for updates.