Bat tests positive for rabies in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Public health officials are urging neighbors to take precautions after a bat in Outagamie County tested positive for rabies.

Officials did not provide details about the exact location where the bat was found.

According to the Outagamie County Public Health office, human rabies in the United States is rare, but the most recent positive test in a bat serves as a reminder of the need to protect both people and pets.

Health officials say rabies is a deadly but preventable disease that is mostly spread to people and pets through the bite of scratch of an infected animal.

According to Outagamie County Public Health, here are some ways to prevent rabies:



Keep your dogs, cats, ferrets, and other animals up-to-date on vaccines (all dogs, cats, and ferrets are required by law to be vaccinated against rabies)

Never touch bats or wild animals

Do not let pets roam free

Do not attract wild animals

Cover garbage cans securely and do not leave food outside

Prevent bats from entering your home

If a bat is found inside your home, do not release it until you have spoken with the health department, as testing may be necessary

“Keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the most effective way to protect your family and community,” said Natalie Vandeveld, Health Officer of Outagamie County Public Health. “Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is entirely preventable with vaccination.”

Health officials add the most effective way to prevent rabies infection is immediate, thorough cleansing of the animal bite of scratch wound with plenty of soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes. Also, seek medical attention right away.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, there have been 19 total reported positive rabies results in Wisconsin in 2025 so far.