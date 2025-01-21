Baseball training facility could be coming to Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Community leaders in Ashwaubenon are meeting this afternoon to discuss whether to move forward with an indoor baseball training facility.

The space for this proposed project is off Cormier Road in a vacant lot near the Epic Event Center, and it would be 14,464 square feet and 28 feet tall.

The building would consist of 10 batting cages, a pro shop, and the needed storage, equipment and employee areas to operate the facility.

Organizers say the parking on the property does meet the requirements defined by village code.

The Site Plan Review Committee is planning to meet at 3 PM Tuesday at 2155 Holmgren Way to discuss the next steps.

