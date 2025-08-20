Baldwin criticizes Trump education cuts as new school year begins

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is criticizing the Trump administration for creating uncertainty about education funding as a new school year begins.

In a visit to Madison’s La Follette High School on Tuesday, Baldwin said she’s working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to pass legislation that would safeguard key education programs that President Donald Trump has sought to slash within the Department of Education.

“He wants to dismantle it,” she said. “He is defunding programs left and right.”

Trump ran on his promise to eliminate the Department of Education, which conservatives have accused of indoctrinating students with political ideologies.

In March, the president signed an executive order setting that plan in motion. Since taking office, Trump has also cut the department’s workforce by nearly half, including firing almost 1,400 employees in a move that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

Baldwin was particularly upset by the Trump administration’s decision to withhold more than $6 billion in education grants meant to support after-school and summer programs, English learners and adult education.

Wisconsin was one of more than 20 states to sue the Trump administration over the funding freeze, and 10 Republican senators urged the president to release the funds.

“I feel like we have momentum in standing up against this president’s plans with education," Baldwin said.

Trump reversed course in late July, with education officials saying the funds would be released with added restrictions on how they could be used.

As of Tuesday — days before classes are set to start, Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Joe Gothard said he had yet to learn whether the school district’s existing programs complied with those requirements.

“I think this is still just a bit of, ‘What’s to come in the future?’ as well – the uncertainty,” he said.

