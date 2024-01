NBC 26 — A couple more little ones in our neighborhoods were born on New Year's Day.

Aurora Health Care said in a news release Kylie Burk and Nate Vaughn welcomed baby boy Kohen Vaughn at 3:05 p.m. at its Oshkosh facility.

Nicole DeBroux-Hrudka and Kyle Hrduka welcomed baby girl Charlotte at 4:27 p.m. at Aurora's Manitowoc hospital.

Aurora announced Monday that Tara and Zach Klaubauf welcomed baby boy Grayson at its Green Bay facility early on New Year's morning.