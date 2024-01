GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay has officially welcomed its first baby of 2024.

The healthcare system said in a news release that Tara and Zach Klaubauf of Howard welcomed baby boy Grayson at 1:46 a.m.

Aurora said Grayson weighs 7 lbs. and 1 oz., and is 20.5 inches long.

Grayson's older brother Callan was born on July 4. Aurora said the parents are excited to have two holiday babies.