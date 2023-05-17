Watch Now
Arrest made in connection to Fond du Lac County crash that killed two teens

Memorial for crash victims in Fond du Lac
Margaret Cahill, WGBA
A memorial on Golf Course Drive in Taycheedah for victims of a crash that involved three Fond du Lac County teens.
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 15:43:58-04

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made in connection to a Jan. 21 crash that killed two teenagers

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was arrested on a recommended charge of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.

Two teens were killed and one was injured in the crash. Nevins Zoch, 16, died at the scene. Tommy Koenigs, 16, was airlifted to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the teens were traveling on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when they hit a tree east of Taft Road. Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Officials said formal charges could be filed as early as Thursday.

