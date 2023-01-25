Second teenager dies after fatal weekend crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A second teenager has died following a weekend crash in Fond du Lac County, the teen's school confirmed Wednesday.

The following letter from St. Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey was sent to all school parents and guardians:

"It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we inform you of a tragic loss to our SMSA family and greater community. We have come to learn that sophomore student, Tommy Koenigs, has been called home and has entered into eternal life.

The Koenigs family has expressed gratitude for your continued prayers and the support that has been extended from the wider Springs community. Information regarding funeral arrangements will be made available.

As our community mourns this loss, we ask that you continue to keep all those impacted by this tragedy in your daily intentions. Our faith in the Resurrection guides us. May eternal rest be granted onto him, O Lord, and perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

Guided by our mission and Catholic values, our team remains thoughtful in our plan of holistic support to students, faculty and staff who may need extra care and understanding. This includes individual/group counseling and space for reflection and prayer, in addition to pastoral and grief support. We recognize the needs of our students and families will vary, therefore, age appropriate support is available throughout our entire campus as we strive to return to normalcy in the classroom.

Upon welcoming our Ledgers back to campus today, we have taken an all hands on deck approach to ensure that students feel supported as they process this tragedy. Our plan included:

Dedicated space throughout the campus, including the Chapel, campus ministry suite and counseling offices, staffed with trained counselors to provide opportunity for silent gathering, reflection, prayer and spiritual support

The crisis team continues to meet and brief staff and faculty to best serve your child(ren)

High School students attended an assembly and prayer service in Hutter Gym to begin the day

Two therapy dogs on-site provided by Healing Paws

Snacks and bottled water available to nourish our bodies

Access to community resources for mental health referrals, such as Grief Relief

Employee Assistance Program available for staff and faculty as needed

As valued partners in education, we have attached to this letter several resources, provided by our counseling department, to help guide conversations regarding this terrible tragedy. Many have reached out, asking what they can do. In addition to prayer, keep the lines of communication open with your children and seek external support should you feel they need it.

The Springs community, as I have come to know, is at its best when united, standing in solidarity with the most vulnerable - those who are suffering. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of those impacted by this tragedy."

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the town of Taycheedah.

The sheriff's office said the front-seat passenger, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Eldorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teenagers were in the car. One of them was airlifted to Thedacare Medical Center for treatment.

The Fond du Lac School District offered counseling for students over the weekend following the crash. Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig said the district plans to continue support for students this week.