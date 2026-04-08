Appleton voters approve $60 Million school referendum

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Voters in Appleton have made their decision on a major school funding question.

In a closely watched referendum, residents were asked whether the district should be allowed to maintain its current programming or face potential cuts.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the results are clear: 66 percent of voters approved the $60 million operational referendum, while 34 percent voted against it.

The approval means the district will be able to continue funding existing programs, avoiding reductions that could have impacted students and staff.