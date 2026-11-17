APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department says they are searching for a person who jumped off the Oneida Street Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Police say an officer saw a male standing on the side of the bridge and pulled over to check on him. However, before the officer could get out of their vehicle, the individual jumped over the railing and into the Fox River. The officer then lost sight of the individual.

Following the jump, resources were dispatched to begin search and rescue efforts, including boat patrols, a dive team, drones and shoreline searches.

The officer who witnessed the incident described the individual as a male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and slide sandals.

Police said in a social media post that they have been in contact with the family of Kendrick Bricco, who was reported missing on Nov. 12, and have shared information about the bridge incident with them. However, police added that they are unable to confirm whether the two incidents are connected at this time.

"We recognize the deep concern and emotional toll this situation has placed on Kendrick’s family, his friends, and the broader Appleton community," APD said in a media release. "While our top priority has been supporting the family privately and conducting daily search operations, we are sharing this information now in the interest of public transparency and in hopes that someone in the community may have critical information that helps bring resolution to these cases."

Appleton police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the individual to contact them at 920-832-5500.