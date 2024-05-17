Traffic reopened after early morning crash in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities say Newberry Street between Weimer and Schaefer Streets has reopened following an early morning crash.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid Newberry Street between Weimer Street and Schaefer Street this morning.

Authorities say if you're in the area, find a different route as they work to clear a crash scene.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were involved.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

