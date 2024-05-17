Watch Now
Traffic reopened after early morning crash in Appleton

Appleton police are encouraging drivers to take a different route this morning between Weimer and Schaefer Streets as they investigate a crash.
APPLETON (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities say Newberry Street between Weimer and Schaefer Streets has reopened following an early morning crash.
Police are encouraging drivers to avoid Newberry Street between Weimer Street and Schaefer Street this morning.

Authorities say if you're in the area, find a different route as they work to clear a crash scene.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were involved.

