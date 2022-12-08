Apartment fire adds third red bulb to Appleton firefighters' Christmas wreath

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Another red bulb is added to the Appleton Fire Department's wreath following an apartment fire.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Appleton firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building on Woodmere Court.

Firefighters learned that one male resident living in the apartment had evacuated. The fire department said the fire was in the kitchen of the second-floor apartment unit.

Crews entered the structure and quickly knocked down the fire which was contained to one unit of the twelve-unit complex.

One man was unable to return to his apartment due to fire damage and he is now being assisted by the American Red Cross. No one was reported hurt from this fire.

The initial damage estimate for this fire is approximately $40,000. The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind everyone to remain alert and present in the kitchen while cooking.

The red bulb on the fire department's wreath is part of the Appleton Fire Department’s Keep the Wreath Green holiday safety program. This program is designed to promote fire safety and reduce the number of fires during the holiday season.

Appleton fire stations are displaying a wreath with green bulbs until New Year’s Day. For each commercial or residential fire that occurs within the City of Appleton, the department will replace a green bulb with a red one on each of the wreaths.

The Green Bay fire department has a similar program.