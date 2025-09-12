Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old girl missing from Almond

Ruby Lehman of Almond, Wisconsin, is missing and believed to be with her uncle, Jordan Coyle
ALMOND (NBC 26) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Ruby R. Lehman after she was reported missing from her grandmother's house Thursday evening around 3:30 p.m. Shortly after Ruby arrived home from school, a vehicle believed to be driven by Ruby's uncle, Jordan A. Coyle, made a brief stop at the house then left. Ruby has not been seen since.

Ruby is described as white, 4 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a lavender dress with smiley faces on it and white shoes with Lilo and Stitch on them.

The suspect, Coyle, is a 34-year-old man. He is described as white, 6 feet and 3 inches, 246 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Coyle has a beard, mustache, and multiple tattoos on his chest and arm.

The truck that Coyle and Ruby are believed to be traveling in is a 2001 white Ford F250 with a toolbox in the bed and peeling paint. The vehicle has Wisconsin license plates reading WC2249.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-304-3936 or 911. For live updates, you can visit https://amberalert.widoj.gov/.

