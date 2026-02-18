Allouez Village Community Band selected for "Give BIG Green Bay" fundraiser for first time

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — For the first time in its 44-year history, the Allouez Village Community Band will benefit from the "Give BIG Green Bay" fundraiser — a recognition that leaders say comes at the perfect time.

The band, made up of about 75 volunteer musicians, has been offering free community concerts for decades. Now, they'll get the chance to raise funds to help cover rising costs.

"It’s a great feeling," said Band Director Mike Ajengo. "The cost of music, the cost for insurance, the cost for rent — those are all tied to the economy, and the economy is not doing too well. Obviously, that all factors in here."

Band Vice President Angela Stiles said monthly concerts give members a chance to share their talents with their neighbors.

"It’s great," Stiles said. "It’s like a little secret superpower that we all have."

After learning they were selected for Give BIG Green Bay, Stiles said the moment was unforgettable.

"That was fantastic. I feel like our band has a lot to offer our community," Stiles said.

Ajengo and Stiles emphasized they’re honored just to be recognized by NeighborWorks for their community impact.

"There’s a lot of great organizations and nonprofits," Ajengo added. "It’s great to be among them."

The Give BIG Green Bay fundraiser kicks off next Wednesday at noon and runs until noon Thursday.

To learn more about the Allouez Village Community Band or see the full list of nonprofits selected this year, you can click here.