All Aboard! Train service to Green Bay makes progress, wins planning money

WGBA / Matt Kohls
An Amtrak train is pictured along the Milwaukee to Chicago route. An Amtrak proposal calls to expand the line north from Milwaukee to Green Bay.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Being able to ride the train from Green Bay to Chicago, just took one step closer to becoming a reality.

Right now, train service runs back-and-forth from Chicago to Milwaukee.

But the idea to extend the train route north to Green Bay, won $500,000 in federal money for planning efforts in what is called the Corridor ID program, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's application for the program, the train would stop in
Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton on the way to Green Bay.

We've been reporting since January on the possibility, and in November, Jon Erickson followed up with what the train service could mean to some people in northeast Wisconsin.

