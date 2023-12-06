All Aboard! Train service to Green Bay makes progress, wins planning money

Being able to ride the train from Green Bay to Chicago, just took one step closer to becoming a reality.

Right now, train service runs back-and-forth from Chicago to Milwaukee.

But the idea to extend the train route north to Green Bay, won $500,000 in federal money for planning efforts in what is called the Corridor ID program, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's application for the program, the train would stop in

Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton on the way to Green Bay.

We've been reporting since January on the possibility, and in November, Jon Erickson followed up with what the train service could mean to some people in northeast Wisconsin.