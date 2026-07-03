Algoma saloon to attempt world’s largest Bloody Mary on Fourth of July

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — A waterfront celebration in Algoma will feature an attempt to create the world’s largest Bloody Mary as part of the city’s Fourth of July festivities and America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Smashed on the Rocks at Sunrise Cove Marina plans to serve a Bloody Mary standing more than 6 feet tall and containing more than 300 gallons during the annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday.

Organizers say the current record is held in Canada, and they hope to bring the title to the United States.

Free Bloody Marys will be available to guests 21 and older while supplies last. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable food items or make donations benefiting local veterans organizations, the Violence Intervention Program, and a community food drive.

The all-day event at 70 Church St. will include live music from 9 a.m. to midnight, fireworks at dusk, food vendors, raffles and games. More information on the party can be found here.