WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says a buffalo has been spotted on County Highway E north of Ogdensburg.

Deputies are advising drivers to be cautious in the area. Authorities say if you see the buffalo, do not approach it because they are unpredictable, and report the location to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at (715) 258-4466 and reference case number W24-07297.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 for further updates.