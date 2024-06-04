Aldo Leopold to hold class at UW-Green Bay after fire

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Area Public School District announced Tuesday that Aldo Leopold Community School will hold classes at UW-Green Bay for the remaining three days of the week.

According to an update shared by the school district, they worked with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and have collaboratively determined to not hold classes at the school's location on Eliza street at this time.

The announcement was made after an early morning fire affected the school on Tuesday, June 4. Investigators say the fire appears to have started from the art room, and it was controlled within 30 minutes. The cause is currently being investigated by The Fire Marshal's Office.

In the release, GBPAS extended its gratitude to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Brown County Public Safety Communications, Green Bay Police Department, City of Green Bay Public Works, City of Green Bay Building Inspection and Brown County Public Health for their assistance with the fire, as well as UW-Green Bay for its willingness to support their students and staff at this time.