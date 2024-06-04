Classes canceled at Aldo Leopold in Green Bay after fire

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — Classes have been canceled today at Aldo Leopold Community School in Green Bay due to a fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

The fire was put out and firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

Firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

We spoke with the Battalion Chief who said the call came in around 3 a.m. and they believe the fire started in a classroom.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and firefighters say the fire is not suspicious.

