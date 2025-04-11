Air Wisconsin planning more layoffs

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Citing a lost contract and economic uncertainty, Appleton-based Air Wisconsin notified regulators that it will layoff 128 employees between now and June.

As we reported earlier this year, the Appleton-based carrier started "realigning" to focus on under-served and rural communities that rely on Essential Air Service (EAS) routes for air travel.

In late January, a layoff notice issued by the company stated that over 500 employees were going to be affected. On Thursday, Air Wisconsin updated that notice to include 128 more workers to be laid off.

In a news release, an Air Wisconsin representative says, "recent uncertainty in the general economy and the airline industry has caused us to re-evaluate our strategy."

Additional reductions are expected to become effective in June 2025 and will affect the company’s operations located at both Milwaukee and Appleton airports, according to the notice.

