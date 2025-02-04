Veteran flight attendant reacts to potential Air Wisconsin mass layoffs, unions await next steps

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Air Wisconsin Airlines has issued a layoff notice to 513 employees as part of a potential workforce reduction following the termination of its agreement with American Airlines. However, the company says no final decisions have been made regarding layoffs.



The notice, sent last Thursday, outlines that 294 union workers could face temporary layoffs, while 219 management and salaried employees may be let go permanently. The uncertainty has left many employees, including veteran flight attendant Derric McDaniel, questioning their futures.

“I’ve enjoyed it, you know? I think I speak on behalf of a lot of people when I say we hope to continue,” said McDaniel, who has worked as a flight attendant for more than 25 years and serves as vice president of the airline’s flight attendant union.

McDaniel says the lack of clarity from the company has made it difficult for employees to plan their next steps. Many workers, he says, are now left wondering how this could impact their long-term plans.

“Some people are in the process of moving. Starting families. How will this impact that in the future?” he said.

The uncertainty extends beyond flight attendants. McDaniel says pilots, mechanics, and other airline staff are all waiting to learn what comes next, as there is no clear guidance from the company on what will happen after April 3.

“We don’t know what will happen to people technically after April 3, but of course it brings a lot of uncertainty to crew members, and I’m speaking pilots and flight attendants and anyone in the company,” he said.

Air Wisconsin confirmed that the notice was required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act but emphasized that layoffs are not yet definite.

“No final decisions have been made regarding the number of affected employees, if any, and no individual notifications have been issued at this time,” the company stated.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is also monitoring the situation, with its next round of negotiations with Air Wisconsin scheduled for the first week of March in Chicago. Unless the company provides further updates, the discussions are expected to proceed as planned.