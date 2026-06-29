Neighbors in several eastern Wisconsin counties are being urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity Monday as ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for some people.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Orange Air Quality Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday for the following counties:



Door

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Sheboygan

An Orange Air Quality Index means air pollution is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, people with asthma or other lung diseases, and anyone with heart conditions.

Wisconsin DNR Air quality alert issued for parts of eastern Wisconsin Monday

Health officials recommend that sensitive individuals:



Keep outdoor activities shorter and less strenuous.

Take frequent breaks if spending time outside.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, or shortness of breath.

Schedule outdoor activities during the morning, when ozone levels are typically lower.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medication readily available.

Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants from vehicles, industry, and other sources react in sunlight, making hot, sunny days more likely to produce unhealthy air quality.

Residents can check current air quality conditions and forecasts through Wisconsin's Air Quality Monitoring website or AirNow before heading outdoors.