Active incident in Kaukauna, police ask area be avoided

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna Police Department along with the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team are asking the community to avoid a portion of Kaukauna due to an active incident.

Authorities are gathered in the 400 block of Fox Shores Drive near downtown Kaukauna and are working to get the situation under control.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

An email from the Kaukauna Police Department states they will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.