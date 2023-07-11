Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Active incident in Kaukauna, police ask area be avoided

Kaukauna Police respond to active incident
NBC 26/ Andrew Amouzou
Kaukauna Police respond to active incident
Kaukauna Police Department
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:17:46-04

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna Police Department along with the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team are asking the community to avoid a portion of Kaukauna due to an active incident.

Authorities are gathered in the 400 block of Fox Shores Drive near downtown Kaukauna and are working to get the situation under control.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

An email from the Kaukauna Police Department states they will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!