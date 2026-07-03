MILWAUKEE — For 75 years, Hob and Anne have shared a love story built on devotion, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to each other and their family. It all started when Hob was just a teenager.

“It was a natural attraction for a man to a pretty lady,” Hob said, remembering the moment he first saw Anne.

That early connection grew into a lifelong friendship. The couple married, raised five children and built a life together through decades of change, challenge and adventure.

WATCH: Hob and Anne have shared a love story built on devotion, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to each other for 75 years

A lifetime of love: Wisconsin couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

As Hob answered the call to serve his country in the U.S. Army, Anne stood beside him every step of the way.

Debbie Allen Hob and Anne

“She followed me around wherever I could go … wherever she could go,” he said.

Military life took the young family across the world. Hob was deployed to Korea in 1957 and later served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970.

While Hob spent years serving overseas and in the air, he said Anne carried the responsibility that mattered most at home.

“She had so much responsibility … and she did it so well,” he said.

Today, Hob credits Anne for the success of their children.

“The results of the kids being so successful are because of her,” he said.

Their oldest daughter, Debbie Allen, said her father always found ways to remind Anne how much she meant to him — even from thousands of miles away during military deployments.

“He had gifts lined up for me to wrap, so Mom always had something for Mother’s Day and her birthday,” Allen said.

Eventually, the family settled in Wisconsin, where Hob briefly worked as a TMJ4 helicopter relief Pilot.

Debbie Allen Hob with TMJ4 Helicopter

“I enjoyed flying the chopper covering high school football games … had one stolen car chase,” Hob recalled.

At a time when marriages lasting 75 years have become increasingly rare, their love is something to celebrate.

“When I look back at the pictures, they’re always just so happy,” Allen said.

So what is the secret to a marriage that has lasted three-quarters of a century?

For Hob, the answer is simple.

“Always keep the other person in mind,” he said. “It’s very important.”