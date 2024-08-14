A bag full of cash found in Sturgeon Bay has now been claimed

UPDATE: The owner has claimed the bag, says the Sturgeon Bay Police Department in an update on their Facebook page.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is looking for the owner of a 'bag full of money' turned in by someone who found it.

An officer tried returning the bag to the bank listed on a slip. But they couldn't because the bank needs the owner's name and account number.

If you lost a bag of money, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department wants to hear from you. They will ask you to describe the bag, the dollar amount of money and the bank that is indicated on the bank slip.