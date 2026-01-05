Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
80th art annual juried exhibition now at the Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 80th Art Annual Juried Exhibition is in full swing at the Neville Public Museum, celebrating a rich tradition of artistic talent from across northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

This all-media exhibition showcases current works by artists who live in the region, continuing a community tradition that began in 1942 during World War II. Over the decades, the Art Annual has highlighted many of the area’s most celebrated and promising artists, making it a cornerstone of Green Bay’s cultural calendar.

Exhibit Dates & Hours

  • Now through: Sunday, February 8, 2026
  • Museum Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Opening Reception

The exhibition opened on October 18, 2025, with a special reception from 1 to 3 p.m. that included the presentation of awards at 2 p.m.

Admission

  • Adults: $12
  • Seniors (62+): $10
  • Children (3–15): $6
  • Children 2 & under: Free

About the Art Annual

Founded more than 80 years ago, the Art Annual began as a way to connect the public with local creativity at a time when the world was gripped by conflict. Today, it remains a platform for artists working in all styles and media — from painting and sculpture to digital and mixed-media works.

Whether you’re an art connoisseur or simply looking for an inspiring way to spend an afternoon, the 80th Art Annual offers a vibrant cross-section of the region’s creative spirit.

📍 Learn more & preview select exhibits: Visit the Neville Public Museum’s Upcoming Exhibits page

