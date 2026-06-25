75-year-old Green Bay man dies after pickup crashes into water-filled ditch in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 75-year-old Green Bay man died Thursday after his pickup truck left the roadway and came to rest in a water-filled ditch in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, emergency dispatchers received a report around 11:55 a.m. of a pickup truck in a ditch, partially submerged in water, south of U.S. Highway 141 at Guelig Road in the Town of Lena.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver unresponsive inside the truck's cab. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation indicates the pickup was traveling south on U.S. 141 near Guelig Road when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it entered the west ditch and came to rest in a wetland area.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash. The man's identity has not been released and no additional information was immediately available.