2025 Holiday travel forecast

AAA is projecting that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from their home between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1. That would be a 2.2% increase since 2024.

“Holiday celebrations look different for everyone, but a common thread is the desire to travel, whether it’s returning to your hometown or exploring new destinations,” says Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

AAA says 89% of travelers will be driving. The busiest day to be on the road is expected to be Saturday, Dec. 20. The best time to travel that day will be after 9:00 p.m. As for the rest of the days during the holiday rush, here’s a look at AAA’s estimates for best and worst times to drive:

AAA AAA Best and worst times to drive for 2025 holiday season.

If you’re one of the 109.5 million drivers on the road, you should take safety precautions like keeping your fuel tank full, making sure your tires are filled with air, packing an emergency car kit and minimizing distractions in your vehicle. The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with local law enforcement here in Northeast Wisconsin to urge neighbors to drive sober through their “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” campaigns. This partnership means there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on the roads throughout the end of the year.

To help manage the pressures of driving during the holiday rush, The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says you can download the 511 app or visit 511.wi.gov for commuter information and traffic alerts.

AAA adds that a little over 8 million people will be flying to their holiday destinations this year. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking everyone to bring their Real IDs to their airport to help things go smoothly. Local flight experts also recommend downloading your airline’s app for up-to-date information, checking in to your flight online, understanding your airline’s baggage policies and showing up to the airport early—at least two hours for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights. CLEAR adds that you may want to arrive even earlier if you’re flying out of a major hub, like Chicago O’Hare.

If you still need to book a last-minute flight before the year ends, you can expect to pay a pretty penny for it. AAA says domestic flights are 7% more expensive this year, averaging around $900 per roundtrip ticket. They add that the days right before Christmas and New Year’s are the most expensive, but traveling on Christmas Day itself is a bit cheaper.

AAA adds that in addition to driving and flying, 4.9 million Americans will be taking a bus, train or cruise this season.

Wherever you go this holiday season, make sure to have fun and stay safe!