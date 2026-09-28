2-year-old recovering after falling into Casco pond

CASCO (NBC 26) — A two-year-old child is recovering at a Green Bay hospital after falling into a pond in the town of Casco.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday. A caller reported the toddler was in the water near a home and pulled the child out of the pond before beginning CPR. The child started breathing again while the caller was still on the phone with dispatchers, according to a media release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff.

It is not clear how long the toddler was in the water.

Deputies from the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, along with Department of Natural Resources wardens. Crews from Luxemburg Rescue and Casco/Lincoln First Responders also arrived.

Ambulance crews transported the child to a medical facility in Green Bay. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department is still investigating how this happened.